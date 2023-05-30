Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico remains in intensive care after latest update

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico remains in intensive care following his head trauma over the weekend.

After falling off a horse near Huelva this weekend, he suffered cranial injuries which are believed to be have been caused by the horse after he fell, as per MD. Rico was air-lifted to a hospital in Seville, and is now in intensive care there.

The 29-year-old remains stable, but there have been ‘no significant changes’ since Monday according to the latest medical update.

Coming through at Sevilla, President Jose Castro wished him a speedy recovery, saying that he hoped Rico recovered first and that then they could offer him the Europa League they are competing for on Wednesday night in Budapest. Meanwhile his partner Alba Silva posted a picture of the pair on social media on Tuesday with the message ‘Don’t leave me alone, my love’.

Rico spent the second half of last season on loan at Real Mallorca too. He was returning back to his native Andalusia when the incident happened after PSG celebrated their Ligue 1 title with a 1-1 draw against Strasbourg on Saturday night.