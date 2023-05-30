Outgoing director Jordi Cruyff offers update on Barcelona’s pursuit of Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi’s name has been on the lips of Barcelona supporters for the last few months, as speculation continues to grow over a possible return to Catalonia for the Argentine, who is expected to leave Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent this summer.

However, despite Barcelona’s interest in re-signing Messi, they have yet to submit a contract offer, which has complicated negotiations of late.

Barcelona are waiting on LaLiga’s approval of their viability plan, which takes into account how the club stands up against Financial Fair Play over the next couple of seasons.

Jordi Cruyff, who will leave his post as Barcelona’s Sporting Director at the end of the season, has confirmed (via MD) that, from the club’s perspective, the only concern over the deal is to do with FFP.

“It depends on what Messi wants, and also on the economic fair play that LaLiga marks for us.”

Messi is reportedly keen to make a decision on his future very soon, and given that Barcelona are still waiting on approval for their viability plan, it appears to be a frustrating situation for all involved.