Nacho Fernandez linked with LaLiga move as Real Madrid exit door looms large

If rumours are to be believed, Real Madrid could be saying goodbye to several first team players this summer. Marco Asensio is almost certain to leave, while Karim Benzema, Dani Ceballos and Nacho Fernandez could also be on the move.

The latter two, along with Asensio, are out of contract this summer, and while Real Madrid are interested in retaining the services of all three, no agreements has been reached over any extensions.

Nacho, who has been at Real Madrid for his entire career so far, has been linked with Inter Milan, but he could also stay in Spanish football, even if he does decide to leave Los Blancos. Marca have reported that Villarreal are interested in securing his services.

Els Groguets could be saying goodbye to Pau Torres this summer, with the Spanish international having been linked with Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus among others. Should he move on, Nacho could be the ideal replacement.

It remains to be seen what happens with Nacho’s future over the next few weeks. He has been an excellent servant for Real Madrid, but his time at the club could well be coming to an end in the summer.