Mauricio Pochettino eyeing up shock move to bring Real Madrid star to Chelsea this summer

On Monday, Mauricio Pochettino was confirmed as Chelsea’s new manager. The Argentine, who previously played and managed Espanyol, had been linked with taking over at Real Madrid, had Carlo Ancelotti left his post.

Pochettino may not be managing Real Madrid, but it appears that he is keen on coaching their players, and he has one specific name in mind.

According to Sport, Pochettino wants Chelsea to sign Federico Valverde this summer. The Premier League side are prepared to pay up to €100m to secure the services of Valverde, who has been a vital player for Real Madrid this season.

Despite Chelsea’s interest, Florentino Perez has no intention of letting Valverde leave this summer, and if he were to go, any club would have to pay his release clause, which sits at a whopping €1bn.

As such, it is extremely likely that Valverde will be leaving Real Madrid this summer. The Uruguayan is expected to continue being an important member of Ancelotti’s squad for next season and beyond.