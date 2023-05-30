Latest statements of Dani Alves’ alleged sexual assault victim come to light

Having been arrested and charged with sexual assault in mid-January, Dani Alves had now spend well over 100 days imprisoned in Barcelona.

The former Barcelona and Sevilla defender has twice been denied bail by the presiding judge in his case, although he is still hoping to be granted a temporary release from prison within the next few weeks.

In the meantime, Alves’ case continues to move forward, and his alleged victim’s latest remarks over her encounter with the Brazilian have been made public by programme “En Boca de Todos” (via MD). She speaks about her experience with Alves at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona, where the alleged incident took place.

“He came up to me and said, ‘don’t you know who I am?’, and I said no. He told me ‘my name is Dani, I play Petanque in Hospitalet’. I remember that he took my hand and put it on his lower area. He told me again to leave (with him). I said no.

“I started to get really scared and thought, ‘what if he puts something in my drink? What if he does something to my friend?’ I thought of everything in a very short time.

“I remember he lifted my dress and made me sit on top of (his p****). I remember telling him ‘I can’t, I can’t, I have to go, I don’t want to’, and he started telling me a lot of things. When he later put me on the ground I remember being in shock. I didn’t know what to do there.”

Alves has insisted that the encounter was consensual, and he has maintained his innocence over the matter. He will remain imprisoned for the time being, and as of yet, no trial date yet to be announced.