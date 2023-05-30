Jude Bellingham holds exit talks with Borussia Dortmund hierarchy

It seems apparent that Real Madrid are looking to make Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham their marquee signing this summer, and now they have the opportunity to make real advances in negotiations.

Dortmund lost out on the Bundesliga title in agonising fashion on Saturday, but with their focus no longer on the title Meisterschale, they can now engage in negotiations with Los Blancos.

Marca say that Bellingham was the last to leave the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday, and the first to arrive at the training ground the following Monday. There he was able to meet with CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke and Sporting Director Sebastian Kehl, which the Madrid daily categorised as a farewell meeting. They also highlight that Bellingham’s mother was present in order to thank the staff around the club for the treatment they had shown her son over the past seasons.

Ultimately, if this information is accurate it seems like a matter of when and how, rather than if Bellingham will leave this summer. Presumably this will be to Real Madrid, who must now convince Dortmund to part with Bellingham. Now, the path is clear for those negotiations to take place with all positions clear though.