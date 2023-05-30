Jose Luis Mendilibar believes that Jose Mourinho will be the “toughest opponent” for Sevilla

On Wednesday, Sevilla take on AS Roma in the Europa League final, where they will look to stretch their lead as being the most successful club in the competition’s long and illustrious history.

Los Nervionenses, who have never lost a final in the UEFA Cup or Europa League, have won the competition six times, and they will be gunning for a seventh title in Budapest, although Jose Mourinho will be standing in their way.

Speaking to the media ahead of Wednesday’s match (via Marca), Sevilla head coach Jose Luis Mendilibar believes that Roma and Mourinho will be his side’s toughest challenge yet.

“(Mourinho) is the toughest opponent, that’s why he’s in the final. We will have no advantage or disadvantage. The one who makes the least mistakes will be victorious. We know how we’re going to play and how they’re going to play. Our idea is clear and we are not going to change it.

“Defensively they are a very strong team and they do not need many chances to score. They don’t worry about getting to the opposing goal. They are comfortable near your area. They are a difficult team, who rarely get nervous and who play very calmly. We must also play calmly.”

Roma have already beaten Spanish competition in this season’s Europa League, being Real Sociedad, but Sevilla will hope that they can be victorious on Wednesday evening, as they look to end their season on an extreme high.