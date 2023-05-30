Getafe star Enes Unal has surgery as long road to recovery looms

Getafe striker Enes Unal is already looking ahead to next season, although he is not yet sure in which division he might be.

The 26-year-old has been crucial to Getafe this season. Scoring 14 goals and giving 3 assists in his 35 games, he has been directly responsible for 50% of Getafe’s goals as they go into their final game of the season against Real Valladolid on Sunday.

He will not be there to stave off relegation though. Getafe know they must avoid defeat to stay up, but after going down with injury against Real Betis last week, Unal has undergone surgery for an anterior cruciate ligament in Innsbruck on Wednesday, as per Sport.

Unal will be sidelined for around 8 to 9 months, which will keep him out until the early months of 2024, representing a major blow to both the player and Los Azulones. His performances have been essential to Getafe and to have him missing for Sunday, andd missing for the first half of next season will be a massive blow again. Even if they go down, no doubt they were counting on Unal’s sale as a potential money-maker.