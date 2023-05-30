Former Sevilla forward charged by Dutch police over alleged involvement in drugs importation

On Tuesday, Spartak Moscow forward Quincy Promes was charged by the Public Ministry of the Netherlands, as per MD, following his alleged involvement in the importation of 1.3kg of cocaine, which was intercepted in Antwerp, back in 2020.

The preliminary hearing of the case will be on Monday (05/06), although Promes will not be in attendance, according to Daily Mail, as he will be in Russian Premier League action with Spartak at the weekend.

Promes, who signed for Sevilla in 2018 for a reported fee of €20m before leaving one year later to join Ajax, is also facing a charge of aggravated assault after being accused of injuring a cousin in the knee with a knife in July 2020. The conclusion of this case is also planned for Monday.

Promes had already left Sevilla by the time each incident is alleged to have occurred, having returned back to his homeland of the Netherlands in the summer of 2019.