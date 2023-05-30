Former Leeds United Sporting Director Victor Orta offers himself to La Liga side

Former Leed United Sporting Director Victor Orta is not resting on his laurels ahead of next season, despite being sacked by the club in recent months.

Orta was part of a revolution at Leeds, which saw them promoted under Marcelo Bielsa and earned success in the Premier League too. When Bielsa left however, things went south, and have continued on that path since more or less, eventually costing Orta his job.

‼️ NOTÍCIA @EsportsRAC1 🎙️ @JoanCami L'exdirector esportiu del Leeds Victor Orta s'ha ofert a l'Espanyol de cara a la temporada que ve 👉 Ocuparia el càrrec de Domingo Catoira 👉 El propietari, Chen Yansheng, no prendrà cap decisió fins que acabi la Lliga#frac1 #rcde pic.twitter.com/1ixafNkkuF — Esports RAC1 (@EsportsRAC1) May 29, 2023

According to RAC1, Orta has offered his services for next seasons, with current Sporting Director Domingo Catoira likely facing numbered days at the RCDE Stadium. He is now the favourite to take over the role. Espanyol have just been relegated which plenty of eyes swivelling towards Catoira and the management.

It is no surpise that Orta would be keen to start the rebuild in Cornella, which plenty of talent, potential and resources compared to their rivals in Segunda. If he does take the job, already he will have a decision to make over the managerial job, which was given to Luis Garcia temporarily to keep them up.