Florentino Perez calls Karim Benzema about Real Madrid future

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has called Karim Benzema to discuss his future, as speculation grows surrounding the Frenchman’s future.

Benzema’s current contract expires this summer, and while it has been reported by numerous sources that a renewal has been agreed for next season, there has been no sign of an announcement.

With a major offer from Saudi Arabia on the table for Benzema, and a tough campaign blighted by injury in Madrid, Benzema is thought to be considering a departure.

As per Defensa Central (via Catalunya Radio), Perez called Benzema to give him the following message.

“If you’re leaving, tell me; you deserve to do what you think is best for you.”

Should those reports be true, then it sounds as if Perez is willing to contemplate a departure this summer. Los Blancos have been linked to Joselu Mato as a potential back-up for Benzema, but also the likes of Harry Kane as a potential replacement.

Equally, Perez is incredibly loyal to Benzema, and has an excellent relationship with him – it would be no surprise to see the Real Madrid President make allowances for the Frenchman. It could also be argued that a strong argument to persuad him to stay may actually have the opposite reaction to the one desired too.