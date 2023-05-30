Fabrizio Romano provides update on Arsenal’s pursuit of Real Valladolid youngster Ivan Fresneda

Irrespective of what league Real Valladolid are in next season, it is very likely that Ivan Fresneda will not be at the club, as speculation continues over the future of the highly-rated young defender.

Fresneda has had a very good breakthrough season in senior football, despite La Pucela’s precarious position in the LaLiga table. The 18-year-old has played 24 matches in all competitions.

Fresneda’s performances have attracted much interest, with many sides across Europe having scouted him across the course of the season. Two teams appear to be the frontrunners for his signature: Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund.

Despite their interest, the former have yet to submit an official proposal to Real Valladolid in order to sign Fresneda, according to Fabrizio Romano. As of yet, there have been no concrete negotiations.

It is likely that these talks will pick up next week, once Real Valladolid have concluded their season, and ultimately found out what league they will be playing in next season. For the time being, Fresneda will be fully focused on helping them avoid relegation.