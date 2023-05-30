€40m disparity currently stopping Barcelona from re-signing Lionel Messi

For the last few months, Barcelona have been working towards re-signing Lionel Messi this summer. Messi’s contract at Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the season, and a renewal is not expected to occur, which would open the door for a return to Catalonia.

However, Barcelona’s attempts to sign Messi have been delayed of late, as they continue to await LaLiga’s approval of their viability plan. As of yet, this has not been forthcoming, despite it initially being scheduled for the 19th of May.

Jijantes have provided an update of the situation. Currently, LaLiga have not approved the viability plan as they cannot account for €40m that Barcelona say that they can generate.

With the situation dragging on, this has caused Messi, and his father Jorge, to become increasingly nervous. Barcelona have presented an informal proposal to Messi, but they cannot submit an official offer until LaLiga approves the viability plan.

Barcelona officials are also scheduled to meet with LaLiga on Wednesday morning, where the viability plan will be the only point of discussion.

Given these revelations, there is a great deal of urgency within Barcelona to have their plan approved. If it continues to drag on, they risk missing out on bringing Messi back to the club for a sensational homecoming.