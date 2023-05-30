Diego Simeone could be deciding factor in whether Yannick Carrasco stays at Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid secured third place in the LaLiga table on Sunday, a result that did not look particularly likely pre-World Cup. However, Diego Simeone’s side have been in sensational form in 2023, and Yannick Carrasco has been one of those that has stepped up in recent months.

The Belgian had been losing prominence earlier in the season, but he has become a key player for Atletico, contributing to a great extent during their excellent run of form.

Despite this, Carrasco could be on the move this summer. He has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona, with Xavi Hernandez reportedly being a big fan of the Belgian winger.

However, it is Carrasco’s current head coach that may decide his future at Atletico. According to MD, Simeone could be a deciding factor in whether Carrasco, whose contract expires in 2024, stays or goes this summer.

Simeone wants Carrasco to stay, and this could lead to contract negotiations resuming, which would likely see him stay at Atletico Madrid for next season and beyond. The situation will be one to watch during this summer’s transfer window.

Image via Alex Caparros/Getty Images