Barcelona target Benjamin Pavard requests Bayern Munich departure for second time

Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard is once again thought to be interested in a departure from Bavaria this summer, according to reports in Germany.

Sky Deutschland (via Sport) say that the French World Cup-winner has asked Bayern to listen to offers for him this summer, after rejecting their latest renewal offer. His contract expires in 2024, and Bayern will have to decide whether to sell him this summer or potentially lose him for free.

Pavard was thought to be augering for a move last September after falling out with Julian Nagelsmann, and those rumours cooled, but it apears he is still not convinced at the prospect of remaining in Bavaria.

The 27-year-old right-back has the approval of the Barcelona technical staff, but the tricky bit will be negotiating with Bayern, who reportedly want €35m for him – a fee Barcelona feel is inflated.

Pavard, who has also been linked with Real Madrid lately, clearly has someone, perhaps agent Pini Zahavi, interested in either raising the terms of a new contract with Bayern, or seeing him move. If Barcelona could sign Pavard, he would likely be a minor upgrade on Kounde at right-back, although it has been rumoured that like Kounde, he would rather play in the middle of defence.