Barcelona Sporting Director to be Deco willing to sell Raphinha

Barcelona are thought to be in the process of signing former midfielder Deco to be their Sporting Director this summer, but it is not a move that comes without complications.

Vice-President Rafa Yuste has confirmed that Deco will arrive at the club in due course, but he must first renounce his position as head of the D12 agency. Amongst his clients there is Brazilian winger Raphinha.

He has a close relationship with Raphinha and was instrumental in taking him to Barcelona last summer. However with Barcelona potentially considering all major offers for their players, save from a few key pieces, Sport say that Deco is willing to move Raphinha on.

They claim that Deco wants to see Raphinha remain at the club beyond this summer and has done enough to remain in the Ciudad Condal, but if absolutely necessary, will sell Raphinha for a significant offer. The likes of Newcastle United have been linked to him, and they do have the resources to do so.

Part of the reason for the delay in Deco’s arrival is his conflict of interest in being Raphinha’s agent though. He is yet to give up the commission that he received for Raphinha’s arrival at Barcelona, which brings him into muddy water with the club’s ethical code. Nevertheless, with Deco on board, it seems more likely than not that Raphinha will remain.