Barcelona set to miss out on money from Hector Bellerin deal

Barcelona have been counting their pennies for some time in their bid to even out matters with their salary limit, but some of the fee they might have hoped for from Hector Bellerin is unlikely to be available.

That is according to Joan Fontes on Bar Canaletes, who claims that one of the clauses in his transfer to Sporting CP will mean that Barcelona will likely miss out on €500k. The fee agreed between the two clubs was €1m, but half of that would only be received if Bellerin starts next season at Sporting CP.

With Bellerin thought to be headed back to Real Betis this summer, it means that the Blaugrana will miss out on a little extra cash for the 28-year-old.

Betis will be hoping that one way or another, that is the case. Last summer they were also thought to be bringing Bellerin back from Arsenal, yet the lack of space in their salary limit prevented them from doing so.

Bellerin is also unlikely to demand a significant salary from Betis, so all things being well for Los Verdiblancos, Bellerin is likely to be one of the first recruits they make this summer, should their finances allow.