Atletico Madrid’s summer plans revealed pending departures

While Atletico Madrid have had a relatively settled second half of the season, working out which players are important and what system works, it is still set to be a summer of uncertainty for Los Colchoneros. Much of their summer transfer window will depend on exits.

Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu is set to arrive as a defensive reinforcement, and Relevo say that they will look for a right-back and a left-back, as Matt Doherty and Sergio Reguilon return to Tottenham from their loan deals. Celta Vigo left-back Javi Galan is one of the favourites to come in, but Raphael Guerreiro and Pacha Espino have also been mentioned as options. Arnau Martinez of Girona has been linked with the right-sided spot, but negotiations appear to have stalled some time ago.

Geoffrey Kondogbia will depart this summer, and should Thomas Lemar or Saul Niguez leave, they will look for another central midfielder. That said, Real Mallorca’s Kang-In Lee is appreciated at the Metropolitano – what role he would play is unclear as of yet, as he has rarely played in a similar role to any of those three at Atletico.

The great unknown is what will happen with Joao Felix. It has been confirmed Chelsea do not want him back, and it seems unlikely any side will meet his nine-figure asking price. That said, neither do Atletico or Diego Simeone want him back. They will listen to proposals for Felix.

One player they may try to hang onto is Yannick Carrasco. Previously slated for a sale, Simeone is said to be trying to persuade Carrasco to stay. Meanwhile Alvaro Morata has been linked with an exit in recent weeks, but if no forward leaves, then no forward will be brought in.

Meanwhile, in terms of their returning loanees, Sergio Camello, Rodrigo Riquelme, Samuel Lino and Manu Sanchez will all begin preseason with Los Rojiblancos, but the Brazilian winger has the highest chance of staying due to the types of role he could fulfil – chiefly that of Carrasco.

Those returning players could play a major role next season, depending on whether Atletico Madrid decide to keep them. During the first part of the season there was an uncertainty about Atletico and a general dysfunction in their system. Yet part of that was also due to injuries, and ensuring that they have sufficient depth to compete on all fronts will be crucial.