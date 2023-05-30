Atletico Madrid summer plans plunged into uncertainty as Joao Felix deal collapses

Atletico Madrid will have to plan their summer with two scenarios in mind this summer, after it was confirmed that Joao Felix would not be returning to Chelsea either on loan or on a permanent deal.

The Portuguese, who has failed to hit the heights at Stamford Bridge in his six-month loan, is not to the taste of incoming Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino. Atletico CEO Enrique Cerezo confirmed as much to Sport at the Universidad Complutense in Madrid on Tuesday.

“Yesterday we had the news that the new Chelsea FC manager does not count on Joao Felix,” Cerezo admitted.

It leaves Los Colchoneros in something of a bind for this summer, as they will no doubt look to find another home for Felix again. The Portuguese’s massive wages and the fact that he does not have a natural fit in Diego Simeone’s plans mean that another season of coexistence between the two does not suit anyone.

Where exactly Felix goes next though, is not clear. In addition, Los Rojiblancos will not know exactly how much they have to reinforce the squad until his future is clarified too.