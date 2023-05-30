Analysis: Should Dani Ceballos be following Marco Asensio out of the door at Real Madrid?

It could be a summer of significant turnover at Real Madrid, as several members of Carlo Ancelotti’s first team squad could be on their way out during the transfer window.

Mariano Diaz will definitely leave at the end of June, once his contract expires. The Spanish-Dominican forward has failed to establish himself during his second spell at the club, and he will be moved on over the summer.

Likewise, Real Madrid also intend to get rid of Eden Hazard, although that will be easier said than done. The Belgian, who is the club’s highest earner, sees his deal expires at the end of next season, and he seemingly has no desire to leave in the upcoming window.

Marco Asensio appears to be next on the list, as contract negotiations have broken out in recent days. An announcement on his departure is expected in the very near future, and he has attracted interest from Aston Villa, among others.

Asensio could be joined by Nacho Fernandez, whose contract at Real Madrid also expires in the summer. As of yet, no agreement has been reached, and the veteran defender is wanted by both Villarreal and Inter Milan.

Finally, Dani Ceballos could also be on his way out, with his own contract coming to an end on the 30th of June. However, Diario AS report that Real Madrid have offered him an extension, although they aren’t the only ones to do so.

The report also states that a Champions League club from Spain and a similar side from Italy have also tabled offers to Ceballos, who is expected to come to an decision later in June, although it could be earlier if Luis de la Fuente does not call upon him for La Roja.

Ceballos has been impressive for Real Madrid over the last few months, when previously he has been forced to occupy a fringe role under Ancelotti. However, with Jude Bellingham expected to join this summer, his playing time will be reduced from next season onwards.

Ceballos has the ability to be a regular starter at a Champions League-calibre side, but at Real Madrid, he would likely be behind Bellingham, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni in the pecking order, while he could also find himself competing with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

Baring this in mind, it would make sense for Ceballos to leave Real Madrid in search of regular first team football, especially if he wants to retain his place in de la Fuente’s Spain squad ahead of Euro 2024.

Losing Ceballos would be a blow for Real Madrid, but it is one that will be mitigated by the impending arrival of Bellingham. The former will benefit from leaving, and judging by the description of the sides interested, he could be heading across the city to Atletico Madrid, who have been rumoured, over the last few months, with having interest in signing Ceballos.