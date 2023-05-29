Xavi drops Lionel Messi midfield hint over potential Barcelona return

Xavi has made a intriguing claim over Lionel Messi’s potential return to Barcelona in the coming months.

La Blaurgana are working on a deal to bring their former talisman back to Catalonia ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Messi looks certain to leave Paris Saint-Germain, when his contract expires in June, with the prospect of a return to Spain, or a bold move to Saudi Arabia.

Xavi has consistently stated his confidence of securing an agreement with Messi but admitted there is still some way to go in the negotiations.

Changes are expected in Xavi’s team next season, regardless of Messi’s next move, and he could be deployed in a new position, if he rejoins the club.

“Leo can play in various positions: a false nine, winger, midfield, and making that final pass,” as per reports from Diario Sport.

“Leo has become almost a ‘midfielder’, and he certainly has the attributes to play there.”

Xavi’s comments will have Barcelona fans speculating over what the plan could be for Messi, as part of a young and developing Barcelona team, with the 35-year-old potentially the creative hub.