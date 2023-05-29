WATCH: Real Sociedad celebrations as they secure Champions League football – ‘This is madness’

Real Sociedad have secured the Champions League for just the second time in the last decade, after last entering the compeititon in 2013. They were made to wait for confirmation of that fact, but it did make for some brilliant scenes on the pitch.

La Real were likely to secure the final Champions League spot with just two points needed from their final two games. There must have been some tension though in the Txur-Urdin players though, not knowing what the result of the Villarreal match was.

When they found out that the Yellow Submarine had lost to Rayo Vallecano, it sparked bedlam.

“First of all, I have to thank all the players for this incredible year,” manager Alguacil told Marca after the match. “There have already been four, after the three entering the Europa League, also to all the staff, the fans and the club, of course, to all of the people who work in Zubieta and Anoeta behind us and who are not seen. I, fortunately, am the coach, but I have to thank all of them,” said Alguacil modestly.

He is very much living the dream, as a Txuri-Urdin fan himself. He called on his fellow fans to enjoy the moment as much as possible.

“We have to enjoy these moments, luckily we are extending them, even improving them, it will be very difficult to improve them, but this team has ambition and will try. And it is not what we have achieved, but how. We have been third or fourth almost the whole season, playing Europe and the Cup, that makes me proud and happy, with Real, the club of my life, and with many players from home.”

La Real’s consistency is highly impressive as much as anything else. Over the last five years, they have made over €40m profit and now, at arguably the height of their achievement (excepting their Copa del Rey victory), they have continued to improve despite losing their main striker Alexander Isak to Newcastle United, and for much of the season their captain Mikel Oyarzabal to injury.