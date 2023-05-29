UEFA decision on Negreira Case expected imminently with three possible outcomes

Barcelona look as if they may receive the first of what will surely be many judgements on the Negreira Case.

Under investigation from both the Spanish Anti-Corruption department and UEFA, MD say that Barcelona will receive a verdict from the European body in the coming weeks. There are three different outcomes being considered.

They could well decide there was no wrongdoing, and in which case they would close the case – Barcelona insist their innocence in the matter, after paying the Vice-President of the Referee’s Committee around €7m over 17 years.

Should they find Barcelona in breach of regulations, in this instance of trying to influence a result or outcome, then they could be immediatley suspended for next season’s Champions League – a move with potentially major repercussions.

Not only would it hit the finances at the Blaugrana signficantly, it would damage their image and ability to attract players to the club. No doubt they would likely appeal such a ruling, but it would be a hotly contested claim.

The third option is that they decide to open an extraordinary claim, which would mean no immediate sanction, but would wait or take into account the the Spanish justice system’s ruling. It would push the matter further down the line.

Image via LaPresse via ZUMA Press