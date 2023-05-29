Toni Kroos confirms agreement over Real Madrid extension

Toni Kroos will be playing for Real Madrid next season with a one year contract renewal agreed.

The former German international has been in talks with the club over a 12 month extension, since the start of 2023.

Kroos has consistently stated his intention to stay in Madrid, but only if he is confident of remaining at his current level of performance, and making an impact in Carlo Ancelotti’s team.

Despite Los Blancos working on a deal for Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham, Ancelotti wants to retain the experience of Kroos, and his midfield partner Luka Modric.

Kroos was asked about the latest on his renewal talks in the Spanish capital and the 33-year-old gave a typically frank response.

“I have to ask the club when they are going to announce my renewal, because I have to go on vacation at some point!”, as per reports from Diario AS.

Kroos also claimed he believes Marco Asensio will leave the club, amid Premier League interest in the Spanish winger, but Dani Ceballos and Nacho Fernandez are set to join him in renewing.