Sergio Busquets makes prediction over his Barcelona successor

Outgoing Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets has made a prediction over who could replace him.

Busquets has made the decision not to extend his expiring contract at the Camp Nou as he bids farewell to the club after 18 years of service.

His departure news was swiftly followed by long standing teammate Jordi Alba also announcing his own exit, as part of a major change within Xavi’s squad.

Xavi has been straightforward in his approach to Busquets’ exit, stating how a replacement midfield pivot is a key objective in the coming weeks, with targets already identified.

Whoever comes in will have huge task to fill the void left by Busquets, and the veteran star claims Manchester City’s Rodri and Real Sociedad playmaker Martin Zubimendi are strong options for Xavi.

“I know there is lots of talk about players, Rodri and Zubimendi for example”, as per reports from Marca.

“They are very good footballers, and perhaps the ones who best match the DNA and style that’s wanted at Barca, but they play for another team.”

City are unlikely to part ways with Rodri ahead of the 2023/24 season, but Zubimendi is an option, despite interest from the Premier League, with the Basque star covered by a £52m release clause in San Sebastian.