Real Madrid going full throttle for Jude Bellingham with deal expected shortly

Real Madrid know that while they have one remaining game against Athletic Club this season, the fact they are no longer in the fight for titles allows them to get a headstart on their business for the summer. At the top of their agenda is Jude Bellingham.

Reportedly Los Blancos were holding off accelerating a deal in recent weeks with Bellingham in the hunt for the Bundesliga title with Borussia Dortmund. After missing out in agonising fashion, Real Madrid will look to speed through negotiations with Dortmund this week.

They already have a deal with Bellingham himself, but are yet to find an agreement with Die Schwarzgelben. Los Blancos want a deal closer to €100m, as per Relevo, while Dortmund are likely to want closer to €140m.

With Bellingham’s head already elsewhere, and Dortmund having failed to secure a renewal with him, it seems unlikely that they would torpedo a deal entirely. Yet Dortmund are in no particular rush and can hold out for the fee they want too.