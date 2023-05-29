Real Madrid on alert after Alphonso Davies transfer hint

Alphonso Davies will not renew his contract at Bayern Munich beyond 2025.

The Canadian international has played a reduced role at the Allianz Arena in 2022/23, due to injury, and a change in formation.

Despite Bayern securing a dramatic Bundesliga title defence, on the final day of the season, there is an air of uncertainty on Bavaria.

Thomas Tuchel’s future as manager is unclear, despite being in the job less than six months, and the period of potential transition could persuade Davies to push for a move.

As per reports from Diario AS, his agent, Nedal Huoseh, is concerned by Davies’ stability in Germany, amid growing interest from Real Madrid.

“It’s a chaotic time at Bayern. I’m not sure what’s going on and who we’ll talk to”, he said.

“It seems there is too much instability and uncertainty about the direction of the club.

“Maybe it’s better if we wait until 2024 to renew, and see how things develop with the club, before moving to a new contract.”

Los Blancos are in the market for a new left back ahead of the 2023/24 season with French star Ferland Mendy not viewed as a long term option.

Davies is unlikely to be an immediate option, but that could change if he remains firm over not renewing, as his contract enters into its final year in 2024.

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has been linked with a bold move to Madrid with the Premier League side in line for a major squad overhaul.