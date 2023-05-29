Real Madrid close to agreeing Dani Ceballos extension

Real Madrid are close to agreeing a contract renewal with midfield star Dani Ceballos.

Ceballos faces a crucial call on his future, with his current deal expiring at the end of June, as talks between his representatives and club continue.

As per reports from Marca, Los Blancos have now made an offer closer to the Spanish international’s overall expectations, in a positive step in the negotiations.

Despite his role as a back up option in Carlo Ancelotti’s plans, the Andalucian has consistently hinted at his preference to remain in Madrid, if a deal can be agreed.

The key change has been an increased first team role in 2023, with Ceballos now confident he can play an important part in Ancelotti’s team next season.

Marco Asensio’s decision not to extend his contract has also changed the situation decisively for Ceballos, alongside an increase in league action in recent months, after his teammate grew frustrated in Madrid.