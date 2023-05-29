Paris Saint-Germain’s Sergio Rico continues in intensive care following horse-riding accident

Former Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico continues in intensive care following a cranial injury suffered at the weekend.

Rico, 29, had time off from Paris Saint-Germain duties and was in the South of Spain riding a horse when he was thrown off the back of it according to Cadena SER, and sustained head injuries.

He was then taken to hospital where he remains in intensive care, and is yet to regain consciousness. There has so far been no update on his condition.

On Monday teammate Carlos Soler travelled to near Huelva in order to visit Rico in hospital.

Coming through the system at Sevilla, Rico won a starting job at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, before moving to Fulham and then PSG. He would spend the second half of last season on loan at Real Mallorca last season, putting in some good performances to help Los Bermellones to secure safety from relegation under Javier Aguirre.