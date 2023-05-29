Outbound Real Madrid star Marco Asensio – representatives hold talks with two destinations

Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio appears to have made up his mind that he will leave Real Madrid this summer, but not where he will leave for.

According to multiple reports last week, Asensio has decided to turn down Los Blancos‘ renewal offer in order to seek a larger role at a different club.

Manu Sainz has told Diario AS that Asensio has not made up his mind on where to go, but in the past week his representatives (Gestifute, Jorge Mendes’ agency) have held conversations with teams in Italy and in the Premier League. Sainz went on to highlight that the option of Paris Saint-Germain is also there, but that regardless, there will be no concrete team decided until he separates from Real Madrid officially.

Some could interpret this as a way of putting pressure on Real Madrid in order to re-enter negotiations, however Los Blancos are known for being tough negotiators. If it is a bigger role he is looking for, then a departure is certainly for the best for Asensio. It has become clear in recent seasons that his opportunities to win a starting job are limited.