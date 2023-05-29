Newcastle plot Ferran Torres move to ease Barcelona’s FFP concerns

Premier League side Newcastle United could make a bold summer swoop for Barcelona forward Ferran Torres.

The Magpies have secured a return to the Champions League, for the first time in over two decades, and they are expected to be busy in the summer transfer window.

Eddie Howe will be given a sizeable budget to work with in the coming weeks and Torres is a rumoured target.

Barcelona are under pressure to continue their policy of selling and releasing players in order to balance their FFP responsibilities this summer.

As per reports from the Daily Mail, Barcelona still need to raise £160m to remain on track to meet the updated La Liga financial regulations, and Torres’ exit would bring them closer to that goal.

Barcelona could accept a reduced offer of £30m, with Torres slipping down Xavi’s pecking order in 2023, as Howe looks to add more experience to his squad ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.