La Liga relegation battle: What each of the six teams need to stay up on the final day of the season

La Liga put on another dramatic Sunday night show this weekend past, with the penultimate weekend providing no shortage of drama, including two injury time goals that changed the equation entirely. Nevertheless, there are still six sides that could take the final relegation spot.

After Espanyol drew 2-2 away from home with Valencia, Los Pericos have joined Elche in Segunda next season, with Las Palmas and Granada to replace them. It leaves Almeria, Cadiz, Celta Vigo, Getafe, Real Valladolid and Valencia all still in with a chance of going down on the final day, with all of their games scheduled for 18:30 CEST next Sunday.

Here’s what each time needs to survive, as pointed out by Relevo, bearing in mind the first separator for teams is head-to-head and then goal difference:

Cadiz – 13th – 41 points

The Yellow Submarine are very close to staying afloat for another year after they beat Celta 1-0 at the weekend. A point or a win against already relegated Elche sees them remain in La Liga.

They only go down if they lose, Almeria, Real Valladolid and Celta Vigo all win, and Valencia pick up a point.

Getafe – 14th – 41 points

Getafe’s task is relatively simple. If they do not lose, they stay in La Liga. Should Valladolid beat them, they will have to avoid being equal on points with Almeria (if they draw) or Valencia (should they lose), both of whom win their head-to-head duel.

Valencia – 15th – 41 points

Perhaps the safest of all, despite not being highest up the table. Given the way the fixtures work out, they would need to lose their match with Real Betis and see a number of scenarios play out.

If Real Valladolid beat Getafe, Cadiz lose to Elche, Celta Vigo beat Barcelona and Almeria pick up points against Espanyol.

Should several teams finish level, the head-to-head is converted into a mini-league, and Valencia would lose that league if they are level on 41 points with Cadiz and Getafe, or if Almeria are involved too. Job nearly done – they could just pick up a point against Betis too.

Almeria – 16th – 40 points

The Andalusians could not get past Jordi Masip on Sunday, who secured a 0-0 draw for Valladolid. If Almeria can keep them at arms length, they will stay up – and they have already relegated Espanyol on the final day of the season, although their away record is one of the worst in La Liga, with just one win away all season.

Almeria will save themselves if they win or draw. Should they lose, Celta take points off Barcelona, and the Valladolid win or draw. They will want to focus on getting that job done themselves.

Celta Vigo – 17th – 40 points

Celta Vigo are on the worst run of form around, with just a point from Girona from their last five games. If they want to guarantee survival they will need points against Catalan opposition again – the only way for them to guarantee safety is to beat Barcelona at home.

If they finish level with the team in 18th, currently, they could be in trouble. Celta will go down if;

-they are locked on points with Almeria

-with Valladolid and Almeria

-with Cadiz, Getafe, Valencia, Almeria, Celta

-with Getafe, Valencia, Almeria

-with Cadiz, Valencia and Getafe

-Almeria, Cadiz and Getafe

Celta want to avoid Valladolid getting any points ideally.

Real Valladolid – 18th – 39 points

La Pucela took a valuable point away at Almeria, but it does leave them in a needs must game with Getafe on the final day. Los Azulones know they stay up with just a draw.

Valladolid will save themselves with a win, full stop. Should they draw, Celta pick up a point and Almeria lose, Valladolid remain in La Liga, similarly if both those sides lose and La Pucela draw, they stay up.

If they lose, it’s all over.