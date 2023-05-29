La Liga European battle: What each of the five teams involved needs for European football

La Liga’s relegation battle is undoubtedly the most tense affair remaining on the final day of the season, but there is still one European place up for grabs – and five pretenders to it.

The first six places – Barcelona, Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid, Real Sociedad, Villarreal and Real Betis – are settled with the exception of the order of the Madrid sides.

The final spot in Europe, 7th in the Europa Conference League, is still to be played out. Here are the teams involved and what they need for Thursday night away days next season:

Osasuna – 7th – 50 points

A win and they’re in. They face Girona on the final day of the season at home, and know a draw will keep them out, but then will be relying on none of the sides around them winning. Should that be the case, and they finish level on points with others, they will win the head-to-head battle with the other four.

Athletic Club – 8th – 50 points

If Osasuna do drop points, then Athletic Club are best placed to take advantage – a win and they are in should that be the case. If they lose they are out. If they draw, then they are also out, as either Osasuna draw or win, or Girona overtake them too with a win. The biggest issue is that Real Madrid are their opponents at the Santiago Bernabeu, even if it is an understrength Real Madrid.

Girona – 9th – 49 points

Their frustrating loss to Real Betis means they must win and hope that Athletic do not. Anything else will not be enough. Not a simple task for Michel’s men against Osasuna, but a simple equation at least.

Rayo Vallecano – 10th – 49 points

They face Real Mallorca away from home who are not playing for anything but a spot in the top half. If they finish level on points, they only beat Sevilla on head-to-head. The upshot is that they must win, hope that Osasuna draw and Athletic fail to win. Anything else will see them level on points with Osasuna and Athletic, but while they are level with Los Rojillo, Los Leones have the upper hand on head-to-head.

Sevilla – 11th – 49 points

The rank outsiders, but when it comes to Sevilla, they are never to be counted out if there are matters of European content involved. They also travel to Real Sociedad which is no easy task, just four days after their Europa League final – this may be entirely redundant to them if they win.

If they are looking for a back door into Europe, they must win and hope that none of the other sides do. Otherwise they cannot qualify.

