Kylian Mbappe in line for €80m signing bonus in 2024

Real Madrid’s many attempts to sign Kylian Mbappe will not be added to this summer, with the Paris Saint-Germain star set to remain at the Parc des Princes next season.

Mbappe himself quashed rumours that he would be leaving the French capital by stating as much. PSG look as if they will focus their entire side around Mbappe next season, with Lionel Messi edging away from the club and Neymar Junior being nudged out himself.

According to Defensa Central (via Sport), Real Madrid will be back again next summer. Mbappe’s contract expires in 2024, and unless he activates an extension before the end of July, Mbappe will be a free agent next summer.

They say that Real Madrid President Florentino Perez will offer him an €80m signing on fee in 2024 in order to join Los Blancos. Perez has been trying to bring Mbappe to Spain for the last seven years, ever-since his midteens.

While money is unlikely to be the decisive factor, due to Mbappe’s status in the game he will demand a certain wage in order to reflect that. Perez is also said to be reluctant to pay a transfer fee for Mbappe.

Image via REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth