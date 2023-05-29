Karim Benzema future becoming increasingly foggy amidst Saudi Arabia insistence

Current Ballon d’Or holder Karim Benzema is still Real Madrid’s top scorer this season, and on paper has been one of the best forwards in Europe. Yet beneath those numbers are a player that has struggled with fitness all season and rarely looked content.

Benzema has reportedly renewed his deal for a further season according to Relevo, but they do note a degree of uncertainty over his future anyway. The French forward as a sizeable offer from Saudi Arabia, and despite that renewal, continue to push for a deal. The assumption is, that they feel there is a chance of success if they continue to speak with Benzema about it.

They say Benzema is also more introverted than usual, and there is a suspicion that he may decide to depart this summer for Saudi Arabia instead, with an offer of €200m for a two year playing contract on the table.

If that were the case, it would dynamite Real Madrid’s summer plans, needing to pursue a top class forward this transfer window rather than next as had been planned. In one sense, it might make matters slightly easier. Los Blancos need a rotational option to take some of the strain off Benzema next season if he does stay, but convincing a top class forward to remain on the bench is not easy.