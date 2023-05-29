Iago Aspas rages at Luis Campos and Carlos Mourino with Celta Vigo on the brink – ‘I said it before’

Celta Vigo captain, leader and legend Iago Aspas has called out the club for their lack of action, as Os Celeste dabble with a potential relegation on the final day of the season.

After a 1-0 defeat to Cadiz on Sunday night, Celta remain just a point above Real Valladolid going into the final game. Celta are on the worst stretch of form in La Liga with just one point from their last five games against Girona. On the final day of the season they face Barcelona, knowing that if Real Valladolid beat Getafe at home, then they must also win in order to stay up, or better Almeria’s result at Espanyol.

Following their defeat in Andalusia, Aspas did not hold back, as recorded by Relevo.

“We lack quality. I said it in August, I said it in January and it was not corrected.”

More specifically on the Cadiz match, he said the team did not wake up until it was too late.

“We didn’t do things well, we didn’t barely had the ball and when you chuck 45 minutes, and then we realised we were losing 1-0. We didn’t have any clear chances.”

“It happened to us a few years ago, two seasons in a row, but now we have to play at home and we have to try to win and get those three points.”

Aspas‘ criticism can be seen as directly calling out Sporting Advisor Luis Campos, and his President Carlos Mourino. The former has instigated a squad rebuild at the club last summer, and although Celta were the form team in La Liga until just over a month ago, that rebuild is looking less smart. Given the sway Aspas has at the club, his comments are unlikely to go unnoticed.