Gerard Pique to come back to haunt Espanyol even in retirement

Gerard Pique, being a Barcelona icon, was never likely to have a good relationship with Espanyol fans as it was, but over the years it has become an increasingly bitter relationship.

The now retired central defender received plenty of abuse over the years from Los Pericos, including songs about his ex-partner Shakira, and many more. Pique, for his part, has never missed a chance to take a shot at Espanyol either, saying that playing at the RCDE Stadium with the fans against him was better than sex.

That attitude was not lacking just 24 hours after Espanyol were relegated, with the World Cup-winner rubbing salt in the wounds. Espanyol will in fact face the side that Pique owns in Segunda, Andorra FC, and they will face Pique again too.

“I will go to Cornella next year, I will go to Espanyol, because next year there will be an Espanyol-Andorra, and I have to the right to go and represent Andorra in the President’s box,” Pique reminded Pericos on a Kings League stream.

No doubt Espanyol are facing enough sentimental problems as it is, but the prospect of seeing Pique again next season, this time as President, is unlikely to win him too many fans in Cornella.