Chelsea confirm Mauricio Pochettino as new coach for next season

Chelsea have confirmed that Mauricio Pochettino will become their new head coach for next season, after a lengthy search for a new manager. He will be their fourth manager in the space of a year.

The former Espanyol manager was most recently at Paris Saint-Germain, where things did not pan out well, as his side crashed out in the Champions League Round of 16 to Real Madrid last season.

He has been linked with a move back to Spain on various occasions, denying rumours of a shock appointment at Barcelona at one point, but more recently has been in the frame for the Real Madrid job should it have become available. Pochettino is said to have been offered the job previously, and is well-liked as a candidate.

Pochettino will have the tricky task of righting a ship that capsized in spectacular fashion this campaign. With a bloated squad, his first task will be to slim it down without damaging the dressing room spirit too much.