Ben Brereton Diaz edges closer to Villarreal move

Villarreal are set to complete their first transfer of the summer with Ben Brereton Diaz agreeing a free transfer.

The Chilean international has confirmed his plan to leave Ewood Park, when his contract expires in June, as he looks for a new challenge.

Villarreal have been working on a deal with the 24-year-old, since the start of 2023, who wants to test himself outside of English football for the first time in his career.

Premier League teams have also reached out to Brereton Diaz’s representatives, but he is ready to make the move to Castellon.

As per reports from Marca, Brereton Diaz watched Villarreal’s 2-0 home win over Cadiz, at the Estadio de la Ceramica, ahead of signing a four year contract.

Brereton Diaz’s expected arrival could be followed by an exit for Nicolas Jackson, with the Senegalese international attracting renewed interest from England.

Villarreal have already secured the financial injection of Europa League qualification with Jackson rated at £50m by the club.