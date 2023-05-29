Barcelona’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen reluctant to discuss cuts – ‘We’ve already made lots of efforts’

Barcelona goalkeeper and vice-captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen has explained that he is reluctant to discuss further contract cuts this summer, as the club looks ahead to another chaotic transfer window.

The Blaugrana have on several occasions asked their players to take wage cuts or defer wages down the line in recent seasons, initially to help with their financial issues. Lately, it has been less important for the survival of the club, but rather for their ability to open space in their salary limit.

Asked about taking a further cut this summer, as Barcelona look to improve the squad again, ter Stegen admitted he was always open to talk, but had already been very understanding.

“The club and I have always had a very open and direct relationship, they know that we are always open to talk and comment on things, and we have done it in the past, all this will not be because of that, but in the end, the feeling that I have is that we have already made a lot of efforts.”

Ter Stegen, al ser preguntado por qué diría si el club le pidiera una rebaja de sueldo: “Siempre estoy abierto a escuchar y hablar”, comenta. “Ya hemos hecho muchos esfuerzos”, añade después. pic.twitter.com/4kZoDCJYnv — Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) May 28, 2023

He went on to highlight that the club needed to reflect on its situation.

“I think that right now the club is in the situation it is in and I think it is a moment to reflect in all senses. In the end, be it me or others, everything that is going to be decided from now on, or that already they were looking at each other in recent years, it was being reviewed, everyone looked at things again, and changes had to be made one way or another.”

While Barcelona’s players obviously earn significant money as it is, and want the club to be able to compete at the highest level, there is only so much that players will accept hurting their own pocket in order to fill those of others. Even with Lionel Messi potentially returning, the club will have a hard job convincing the players they should pay for it.