Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen one game away from historic record

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, is along with Robert Lewandowski, probably the only one of their regular starters that is keen to be on the pitch next week against Celta Vigo. The Blaugrana will travel to no doubt a raucous Balaidos with survival on the line, but it could be a record-breaking year for ter Stegen.

Against Real Mallorca, ter Stegen notched his 26th clean sheet of the season in their 3-0 victory. With Mallorca down to 10-men early on, it was perhaps as little as he has done all season.

It moves him level with Deportivo La Coruna’s record of 26, set in 1993-94 as per MD. Should ter Stegen register another shut out against Celta, he will hold the record alone.

That will be a tough task though. Last time Barcelona went away from home, they suffered a 3-1 defeat to Real Valladolid and Celta are a side they traditionally struggle with away from home. In addition, after securing the league title against Espnayol, the Blaugrana conceded five goals in two games. Ter Stegen will be asking his defence for on last major effort.