Atletico Madrid working on Raphael Guerreiro deal, but first choice already plays in La Liga

Atletico Madrid want to strengthen in the left-back position this season, with Reinildo Mandava likely be out injured well into next season from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

One of the rumoured options this summer has been departing Borussia Dortmund this summer on a free, is Raphael Guerreiro. The Portuguese is out of contract and would be an affordable option for an Atletico side that are not looking to spend big this summer.

However Matteo Moretto claims that Celta Vigo left-back Javi Galan is their main target this summer. The former Huesca man is thought to have a release clause of less than €20m, but Atletico may well try to negotiate a lower price.

Galan has long-since been admired by many in La Liga, including top clubs, and former Spain manager Luis Enrique was also a fan of his talents. His ability to get down the left flank and whip balls in is almost unparalleled in the division, and he stands out as one of Celta’s best players.