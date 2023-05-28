WATCH: Mallorca down to 10 men with Amath Ndiaye sent off for horror challenge on Alejandro Balde

Barcelona’s chances to ending their season at the Spotify Camp Nou on a high have taken a step forward, with Mallorca down to 10 men after an early red card.

Barcelona will leave their home after the end of this match, with a move to the Olympic Stadium in Montjuic for next season as renovations are done at the Spotify Camp Nou.

They started in excellent fashion, taking the lead inside the opening 60 seconds courtesy of an excellent team move, which was finished by Ansu Fati.

Mallorca are now down to 10 men, with Amath Ndiaye sent off after a horror challenge on Alejandro Balde, who injured his ankle and had to be substituted as a result.

¡VAYA ENTRADA! 😰 Alejandro Balde se retiró lesionado tras una falta de Amath Ndiaye que le costó la roja #LaLigaEnDAZN ⚽ pic.twitter.com/uMOEumMpxC — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) May 28, 2023

Schofterige overtreding! 😠

Ndiaye doet een poging om Baldé uit de wedstrijd te schoppen en moet dat bekopen met een rode kaart 🟥#ZiggoSport #LaLiga #BarçaMallorca pic.twitter.com/umLKxAcctG — Ziggo Sport Voetbal (@ZS_Voetbal) May 28, 2023

Barcelona will hope that the injury to Balde is not as serious as first feared, but it did not look good for the teenager, who has been excellent this season.

With Jordi Alba leaving at the end of the season, Barcelona could do without Balde being out long-term.