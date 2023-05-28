Barcelona Mallorca

WATCH: Mallorca down to 10 men with Amath Ndiaye sent off for horror challenge on Alejandro Balde

Barcelona’s chances to ending their season at the Spotify Camp Nou on a high have taken a step forward, with Mallorca down to 10 men after an early red card.

Barcelona will leave their home after the end of this match, with a move to the Olympic Stadium in Montjuic for next season as renovations are done at the Spotify Camp Nou.

They started in excellent fashion, taking the lead inside the opening 60 seconds courtesy of an excellent team move, which was finished by Ansu Fati.

Mallorca are now down to 10 men, with Amath Ndiaye sent off after a horror challenge on Alejandro Balde, who injured his ankle and had to be substituted as a result.

Barcelona will hope that the injury to Balde is not as serious as first feared, but it did not look good for the teenager, who has been excellent this season.

With Jordi Alba leaving at the end of the season, Barcelona could do without Balde being out long-term.

Posted by

Tags Alejandro Balde Amath N'Diaye Barcelona La Liga Mallorca

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News