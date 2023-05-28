WATCH: Gavi adds a third for Barcelona with stunning strike from edge of the box

Barcelona will end their season at the Spotify Camp Nou on a high, as they now have a third goal against 10 man Mallorca.

It has been a very comfortable evening for the champions, and it started in perfect fashion as Ansu Fati opened the scoring inside the first minute. Amath Ndiaye was sent off soon after for a dangerous tackle on Alejandro Balde, before Fati added a second.

Barcelona have dominated the second half without being able to score again, but they have now, with Gavi finishing emphatically from the edge of the box after being set up by Ousmane Dembele.

Barcelona have been too good for Mallorca, whose European hopes have been dashed in emphatic style in Catalonia. Nevertheless, it has been a very good season for the Balearic club.

In Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets’ final game as Barcelona players in front of their home crowd, it has been an excellent performance to send the veteran pair off.