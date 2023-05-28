WATCH: Barcelona pay tribute to Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba after final home appearances

Barcelona’s victory over Mallorca on Sunday was a very special match. Not only was it their final match at the Spotify Camp Nou before its renovations begin this summer, but it was also the final matches for Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets in front of their adoring home supporters.

Both players were given standing ovations during the match, and after the final whistle, Barcelona paid tribute to the veteran duo. Joan Laporta each presented them with a plaque, with they also got the obligatory treatment of being thrown up in the air by their teammates.

Speaking after the match (via Marca), both players took the opportunity to thank the club, its staff, their teammates and the supporters.

“I would like to thank everyone, it was an honour to defend these colours. Today I have to remember the many people who have played a big role in my career. I didn’t expect to receive so much love, it’s the best day of my life professionally speaking,” said an emotional Alba.

“I haven’t won as much as Busquets, but what I’ve won isn’t bad either. Thoughts too for the one who signed me in 2012, Tito Vilanova.”

“I would like to thank everyone. It was a pleasure to play here. Thank you to my family who have always accompanied me, I love you. I’m very proud to be at the best club in the world. I am a socio, fan. Today I’m leaving, but my dream has come true,” said Busquets.

“”Barca is the best club in the world, with the best fans. Since childhood, I dreamed of one day playing at the Spotify Camp Nou, which in a few months will once again become the best stadium in the world.”

Both Alba and Busquets have been incredible servants for Barcelona, and they will leave huge voids when they do depart at the end of the season.