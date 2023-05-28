WATCH: Ansu Fati makes it 2-0 to Barcelona after exquisite Robert Lewandowski assist

Barcelona are well on course to end their Spotify Camp Nou exploits for this season on a high after doubling their lead against Mallorca.

Ansu Fati opened the scoring inside the opening 60 seconds following a brilliant team move, and with Mallorca now down to 10 men following Amath Ndiaye’s red card, the 20-year-old has now doubled his and Barcelona’s tally inside the opening 25 minutes.

It was another brilliant move from the champions, and Robert Lewandowski laid the ball on a plate for Fati with an exquisite assist.

هدف برشلونة الثاني فاتي pic.twitter.com/pxMDK5Ixv3 — سلطان | البديل (للأهداف) (@sultan_badil) May 28, 2023

Fati has struggled this season, and he has taken his tally for goals in LaLiga this season to six with this brace. It could be his final appearance for Barcelona at the Spotify Camp Nou, with speculation over his future still very rife.

With Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba playing their final games in front of their hoke crowd, Barcelona will hope to send them off on a high, and they are on course to do so.