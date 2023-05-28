WATCH: Ansu Fati gives Barcelona the lead against Mallorca inside opening 60 seconds

Barcelona’s final match at the current Spotify Camp Nou had got off to the perfect start, as they have taken the lead inside the first minute against Mallorca.

Xavi Hernandez made several changes from the midweek defeat to Real Valladolid, with Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, in their final appearances in front of their home crowd before leaving at the end of the season, among those to come into the side.

Another player to be brought in was Ansu Fati, and he has given Barcelona the lead inside 60 seconds, with the 20-year-old being set up by fellow youngster Gavi.

That didn't take long! Ansu Fati opens the scoring with less than one minute on the clock 🔵🔴 Brilliant team move 🤌 Watch the game live and free now on the Viaplay Sports UK YouTube channel linked below 👉 https://t.co/ciX8C2REfJ pic.twitter.com/Y0QIMgSB91 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) May 28, 2023

In what is sure to be an emotional match for Barcelona, they have made the perfect start. Fati has been under pressure this season, and that goal will be a huge relief for him, and it was a brilliant team move to set it up.

Barcelona will hope that they can end this era of the Spotify Camp Nou on a high, as they look to return to winning ways after two successive defeats.