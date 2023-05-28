Ruben Neves’ transfer to Barcelona set to be confirmed next week – report

Having wrapped up the LaLiga title, Barcelona appear to have already begun their business for this summer’s transfer window. Several signings will be targeted, as Xavi Hernandez requires reinforcements for his squad.

Moves for Inigo Martinez, Ilkay Gundogan and Lionel Messi have been heavily rumoured, and all three would join as free agents, with their contracts at Athletic Club, Manchester City and Pari Saint-Germain respectively all expiring.

One of the main areas that Xavi wants to bring players into is midfield, especially with Sergio Busquets leaving, and it appears that Barcelona are closing in on their first signing here.

According to A Bola (via Diario AS), Ruben Neves will become a Barcelona player “in the coming days”, with an agreement having been reached between all parties. The fee is believed to be €30m.

Xavi has reportedly have reservations about Neves’ possible arrival, with a deal having been struck between Joan Laporta and Jorge Mendes, Neves’ agent, as they have a very close relationship.

Neves’ arrival, coupled with the possible incoming of Gundogan, is likely to spell the end of Franck Kessie’s time at Barcelona, just one year after he left AC Milan to join the LaLiga champions.