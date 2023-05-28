Real Madrid and Barcelona to face off in mini Clasico with promotion to LaLiga2 on the line

On Saturday, the regular season of the Primera Federacion came to a conclusion, with Ferrol and Amorebieta securing promotion to LaLiga2 after winning Group 1 and Group 2 respectively.

The play-offs will decide the two others teams to join them in going up to the second tier of Spanish football, and one of the semi-final ties has caught the eye.

With Real Madrid Castilla finishing third in Group 1, and Barcelona Atletic finishing fourth in Group 2, it means that a mini Clasico will take place in the play-off semi-finals, in what is sure to be two hotly contested fixtures.

The first leg, with Barca Athletic at home, takes place next Sunday, with the return leg a week later. The winner will face either Celta Vigo B or Eldense in the final, with the winner of that tie progressing up to LaLiga2.

Real Sociedad, Alcorcon, Deportivo La Coruna and Castellon are in the other section of the play-offs, with those four sides fighting in out to also gain promotion.