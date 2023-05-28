Barcelona Real Madrid

Real Madrid and Barcelona to face off in mini Clasico with promotion to LaLiga2 on the line

On Saturday, the regular season of the Primera Federacion came to a conclusion, with Ferrol and Amorebieta securing promotion to LaLiga2 after winning Group 1 and Group 2 respectively.

The play-offs will decide the two others teams to join them in going up to the second tier of Spanish football, and one of the semi-final ties has caught the eye.

With Real Madrid Castilla finishing third in Group 1, and Barcelona Atletic finishing fourth in Group 2, it means that a mini Clasico will take place in the play-off semi-finals, in what is sure to be two hotly contested fixtures.

The first leg, with Barca Athletic at home, takes place next Sunday, with the return leg a week later. The winner will face either Celta Vigo B or Eldense in the final, with the winner of that tie progressing up to LaLiga2.

Real Sociedad, Alcorcon, Deportivo La Coruna and Castellon are in the other section of the play-offs, with those four sides fighting in out to also gain promotion.

