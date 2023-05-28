Predicted XIs Barcelona-Mallorca: Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba to start in final Spotify Camp Nou appearance

It will be an emotional day at the Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday, as Barcelona host Mallorca in their final home fixture of the season.

Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba have both confirmed that they are leaving Barcelona at the end of the season, so it will be their final appearances in front of their home crowd.

For their final match, Xavi Hernandez will have both starting from the off, as per Sport. Jules Kounde and Ousmane Dembele are also expected to come into the side, having missed the defeat to Real Valladolid on Tuesday. Sergi Roberto, Alejandro Balde, Eric Garcia and Gavi would drop out.

Mallorca have slim hopes of securing the final European place in LaLiga, although the would require results to go their way in the final two matches. However, they are without the suspended Kang-in Lee, who has been excellent this season.

It is sure to be an emotional day for Barcelona, but particularly Busquets and Alba. The two veterans would love to go out in style, although Mallorca will be right up for this one, as they target European qualification.

